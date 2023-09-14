David Ogden Stiers' Star Trek Episode Has M*A*S*H Easter Egg Most Fans Missed
"Star Trek: The Next Generation" has its fair share of star-studded cameos, whether it's Kelsey Grammer playing Captain Morgan Bateson in "Cause and Effect" or Jean Simmons appearing in "The Drumhead" as Rear Admiral Norah Satie. Fans of "M*A*S*H" may also recall that David Ogden Stiers, who plays Major Charles Emerson Winchester III in the classic war dramedy series, also once guest starred on the series. Specifically, the actor appears in Season 4, Episode 22, titled "Half a Life," as Dr. Timicin. Stiers' appearance is a fun catch for those who have seen him on "M*A*S*H," but it's actually not the only reference to the beloved series in the episode.
Around the 13-minute mark of "Half a Life," eagle-eyed viewers can witness an Enterprise monitor with a bit of text reading "Composite Sensor Analysis 4077." This seemingly innocuous bit of technological jargon is actually a "M*A*S*H" easter egg, referencing the fact that the main cast of characters on that series work at the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital in Uijeongbu, South Korea. It's a very subtle reference, but a fitting tribute to "M*A*S*H" that goes hand-in-hand with Stiers' appearance.
There are other M*A*S*H references in Star Trek: The Next Generation
As it happens, there are actually a couple small references to "M*A*S*H" in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" even outside of David Ogden Stiers' guest star episode. One such easter egg comes in the remastered edition of Season 1, Episode 26, titled "The Neutral Zone." As Claire Raymond (Gracie Harrison) searches up her family tree on an Enterprise monitor, the tree displays a list of names that mirror those of the main actors on "M*A*S*H."
As it turns out, there's a good reason for why "M*A*S*H" often gets referenced in the background across "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Michael Okuda, who served as a scenic artist and graphic designer on the original version series, as well as a consultant for its remastered edition, is actually a major fan of "M*A*S*H." In a Q&A thread on the r/startrek subreddit, Okuda listed out "M*A*S*H" along with a number of other shows as some of his favorite non-"Star Trek" productions.
There are more "M*A*S*H" references in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" than just the ones laid out here. Perhaps "M*A*S*H" fans can challenge themselves to find them all on their next rewatch of the classic sci-fi series.