The Star Trek Character You May Not Remember Kelsey Grammer Played

To many TV fans, "Frasier" cast member Kelsey Grammer looks most at home when he's belting out wry one-liners in a Seattle apartment as the sitcom's titular psychiatrist-turned-radio-host. However, the longtime sitcom star has held plenty of other roles over the years, including an appearance in one of the most notable sci-fi franchises out there. Indeed, Grammer once boldly went where no one has gone before in an entry of "Star Trek."

It's not too big of a surprise if "Star Trek" fans don't quite remember when and where Grammer popped up in the massive spacefaring franchise, as he only ever had a single guest appearance in a certain episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Specifically, the actor guest starred in Season 5, Episode 18, titled "Cause and Effect," in which he plays a character named Captain Morgan Bateson.

In the episode, Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) and the rest of the Enterprise crew find themselves caught in a time loop in which they collide with another mysterious starship: the USS Bozeman. As the episode reaches its conclusion and the team finally finds a way to break the loop, the audience is treated to two major bombshells. One: the Bozeman is led by Grammer's Captain Bateson. Two: while the Enterprise has been stuck in the loop for a few weeks, the Bozeman has been trapped for nearly an entire century.