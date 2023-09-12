Is El Muerto Canceled? Bad Bunny Confirms Exit From Spider-Man Spin-Off Movie

In a wide-ranging talk with Vanity Fair, Bad Bunny, interviewed under his real name of Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, touched briefly and somewhat cryptically on what's happening with "El Muerto." The Spider-Man spinoff was a touchy subject, with the question about the status of "El Muetro" getting the following answer from the entertainer and his publicist, Sujeylee Solá. "When I ask him what happened, he hesitates," interviewer Michelle Ruiz states, describing the tension her question brought to the conversation. "An awkward silence ripples across the table. 'Next question,' asserts Solá, who's seated at an adjacent booth. 'I don't know what to say,' Martínez replies, calling the issue 'delicate.' Solá sharpens the point. 'Obviously, it's out," she says of the film.'

Considering the film has already been delayed with no release date in sight, it's not overly surprising that Bad Bunny won't be continuing with the project. He's an incredibly busy superstar, looking to build his film career and become an acclaimed actor in addition to ruling the music charts. "El Muerto" could have given him even more mainstream notoriety, but with its already questionable status, moving on from the film makes sense.

What is still unclear is whether Sony will make an "El Muerto" movie without him. The project always seemed like a vehicle to bring Bad Bunny into Sony's Marvel Universe, as choosing such an obscure character would more easily allow him to make it his. There are much more important and iconic characters deserving of solo films, so it wouldn't be shocking to see the project permanently shelved with Bad Bunny no longer being involved, especially since he was the entire draw of "El Muetro" to begin with.