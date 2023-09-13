Avengers Rumor: Marvel Wants This Oscar-Winning Director For Secret Wars

There might be a handful of heroic and villainous outings on the way from the MCU, but there's no doubt the prized big picture every Marvel fan has their eye on is "Avengers: Secret Wars." The film that may well be the endgame beyond "Avengers: Endgame" is expected to pull out all the stops, with rumors already circulating of wild cameos like Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men. Supersized appearances are all fine and good, but they're nothing without a filmmaker orchestrating the epic ensemble. Now, another name has seemingly been thrown into the hat, helm, or iron-plated shell-head in the form of Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón.

According to @DanielRPK on Twitter, the acclaimed filmmaker behind "Gravity," "Roma," and beloved sci-fi classic "Children of Men" is who Marvel Studios is eyeing for "Secret Wars." While there's nothing to confirm if there's any truth to it or if Cuarón would take the gig, it establishes what kind of tone and vision Kevin Feige and co. are aiming for. "Gravity" and "Children of Men," in particular, are two films that explore daunting concepts through a minimal but massive lens. Could Cuarón handle a franchise as big as this one in the same way? Well, it's not like he hasn't done it before. The last time he handled a franchise movie, it changed the tone and trajectory of the series in the best way possible.