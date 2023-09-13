Avengers Rumor: Marvel Wants This Oscar-Winning Director For Secret Wars
There might be a handful of heroic and villainous outings on the way from the MCU, but there's no doubt the prized big picture every Marvel fan has their eye on is "Avengers: Secret Wars." The film that may well be the endgame beyond "Avengers: Endgame" is expected to pull out all the stops, with rumors already circulating of wild cameos like Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men. Supersized appearances are all fine and good, but they're nothing without a filmmaker orchestrating the epic ensemble. Now, another name has seemingly been thrown into the hat, helm, or iron-plated shell-head in the form of Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón.
According to @DanielRPK on Twitter, the acclaimed filmmaker behind "Gravity," "Roma," and beloved sci-fi classic "Children of Men" is who Marvel Studios is eyeing for "Secret Wars." While there's nothing to confirm if there's any truth to it or if Cuarón would take the gig, it establishes what kind of tone and vision Kevin Feige and co. are aiming for. "Gravity" and "Children of Men," in particular, are two films that explore daunting concepts through a minimal but massive lens. Could Cuarón handle a franchise as big as this one in the same way? Well, it's not like he hasn't done it before. The last time he handled a franchise movie, it changed the tone and trajectory of the series in the best way possible.
Prisoner of Azkaban proves Cuarón could handle Secret Wars
Long before he earned a total of four Oscars for his work on "Gravity" and "Roma," Alfonso Cuarón had a hand in telling one of the key chapters of the boy who lived, in "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban." Ranked as one of the best "Harry Potter" films in the franchise, the installment is a brilliant balancing act of genres and elevates the series to a higher level. A murder mystery wrapped in werewolf hair and time travel, it's that wild mish-mash of elements that proves Cuarón could be more than capable of going on a secret war with the Avengers.
The big question, of course, is if he'd even take the gig. In a 2021 interview published in Indian Express, Cuarón explained that when it comes to his projects, "They have to be part of the personal journey that I'm concerned [about], intrigued [by], or going through, because, ultimately, that's the thing that carries everything, and if it doesn't come from a very personal place, then that film is hollow."
Could "Avengers: Secret Wars" have that personal element he's referring to? That's up to "Loki" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" scribe Michael Waldron to work on for the time being. Then again, who says a personal story can't involve a doctor, some spiders, and a man with a personalized knife set? We'll see who appears for battle when "Avengers: Secret Wars" hits theaters on May 7, 2027.