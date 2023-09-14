Lord Of The Rings: Gandalf's Ending After Sauron's Defeat Explained - Did He Die?

Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy is often teased for cramming six or seven conclusions into the last film as if J. R. R. Tolkien didn't create almost a thousand named characters with almost as many unique endings in his complete body of written work. And while only a fraction of that exhaustive number appears in the six-part novel (no, seriously, Tolkien's legendary story is technically six parts published in the three books that comprise one epic), there are entire swathes of information that didn't make it into Jackson's theatrical cut, let alone the extended cuts – the latter of which features almost three additional hours of footage.

So, for instance, while viewers know that Gandalf the White (Ian McKellan) leaves Middle-earth on an elven boat with Frodo Baggins (Elijah Woods), Bilbo Baggins (Ian Holm), Elrond (Hugo Weaving), and Galadriel (Cate Blanchett) by his side, it's not immediately clear what happens to him afterward. Where is he now? Is he still alive? The short answer is that, presumably, Gandalf is still alive on the sandy beaches of Elf Heaven, blowing magical smoke rings from his wizard pipe and laughing at Bilbo's meandering jokes.

The slightly longer answer involves a bit more exposition and a hearty dose of Tolkien-centric verbiage, but that's the stuff that fantasy lore lovers thrive upon, isn't it? Here's everything we know about the ending of Gandalf's long journey.