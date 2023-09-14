The One CSI Detail Even Hardcore Fans Can Miss

"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" chronicles the lives and careers of detectives who specialize in solving some pretty unusual cases. The stories focus on the forensics aspect of the job, which requires the investigators in question to pay attention to the tiniest details of every crime they're tasked with solving. However, the creators of "CSI" also like giving eagle-eyed viewers some food for thought, as evidenced by the sneaky puzzle contained in the "Miniature Killer" arc, which lasted from Season 7 until Season 9.

The "Miniature Killer" storyline centers around the exploits of Natalie Davis (Jessica Collins), whose modus operandi is to leave models inspired by her murders at the crime scenes of her victims. However, her murderous impulses are triggered by the smell of bleach, as her father used it to clean up her little sister's bloodstains after Natalie shoved her off a tree and killed her during their childhood years.

Natalie's relationship with bleach also inspires her methods of mayhem, but this detail is quite difficult to spot unless one pays very close attention to her crimes. Fortunately, some "CSI" fans did examine her story arc with a fine-tooth comb, and they were able to spot a hidden message behind Natalie's crimes.