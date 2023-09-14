The One CSI Detail Even Hardcore Fans Can Miss
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" chronicles the lives and careers of detectives who specialize in solving some pretty unusual cases. The stories focus on the forensics aspect of the job, which requires the investigators in question to pay attention to the tiniest details of every crime they're tasked with solving. However, the creators of "CSI" also like giving eagle-eyed viewers some food for thought, as evidenced by the sneaky puzzle contained in the "Miniature Killer" arc, which lasted from Season 7 until Season 9.
The "Miniature Killer" storyline centers around the exploits of Natalie Davis (Jessica Collins), whose modus operandi is to leave models inspired by her murders at the crime scenes of her victims. However, her murderous impulses are triggered by the smell of bleach, as her father used it to clean up her little sister's bloodstains after Natalie shoved her off a tree and killed her during their childhood years.
Natalie's relationship with bleach also inspires her methods of mayhem, but this detail is quite difficult to spot unless one pays very close attention to her crimes. Fortunately, some "CSI" fans did examine her story arc with a fine-tooth comb, and they were able to spot a hidden message behind Natalie's crimes.
Natalie's crimes spell out her past traumas
Redditor u/jakefsf4205 spotted an incredibly clever, albeit very disturbing, connection between Natalie Davis' murder spree and her childhood memories of her father using bleach to clean up her little sister's blood. Basically, Natalie's combined murder methods spelled out the word "bleach," though it isn't explicitly stated in the episodes. However, the aforementioned Reddit user broke it all down very succinctly.
As documented by the post, the killer claims her first victim by striking her over the head with a marble rolling pin, causing blunt-force trauma to create the letter B. Afterward, she uses liquid nicotine (L), electrocution (E), asphyxiation (A), car crushing (C), and hanging (H) on her victims (and later herself) to complete the puzzle.
This shows that paying close attention to detail while watching "CSI" can produce some interesting revelations. Furthermore, the "Miniature Killer" arc probably isn't the only storyline to contain hidden details that complement the villains' gruesome backstories, proving that "CSI" is the type of show that benefits from multiple rewatches.