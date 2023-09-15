Blue Bloods: Who Does Jefferson White Play & In What Episode Does He Appear?

For fans of Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone," Jefferson White is best known for his role as Jimmy Hurdstrom, a problematic ranch hand at the series' titular Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Fans will no doubt remember Jimmy's chaotic introduction in Season 1, where Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) forces the part-time meth cook to choose between prison or becoming a "branded" member of the Dutton clan.

Though Jimmy remains White's most notable role to date, long before he ever took a cattle prod to the chest he appeared on the highly popular crime drama "Blue Bloods." Specifically, White appeared in the Season 7 episode "Whistleblowers," playing a police officer named Eric Carlson. Carlson is one of the titular whistleblowers of this episode, having spoken out against the NYPD's abuse of citizens in certain neighborhoods.

Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) learns that Carlson's commanding officer had referred him to a psychiatric ward in order to cast doubt on his claims, and later we discover that the C.O. himself participated in the corruption that Carlson reported. Despite only appearing in this episode, White does a fantastic job of playing this morally driven cop who is forced to stand up against a corrupt system –- and who suffers the consequences of doing the right thing.