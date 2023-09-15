Whatever Happened To The Human Dog Bed After Shark Tank?

Gazing over at a sleeping dog curled up on a dog bed elicits more emotions than you would think. Sure, there's the obvious cute factor of it all. But what is that strange, second feeling? Is it ... jealousy?

That response was the unlikely seed for Plufl, or as it's also known, the first dog bed for humans. As a student at the University of British Columbia, Noah Silverman worked as a barista, where the owner's Great Dane would constantly nap near the counter. "I'm in the middle of finals. I'm working a lot. I'm studying," Silverman recalled to Fast Company. "And this dog is just out here sleeping and napping all the time [in] the giant plush comfy bed." He envisioned the human-sized dog bed as a whimsical nap station for people, not to mention a major outlet for anxiety relief. For this, he enlisted his friend Yuki Kinoshita as a co-founder of Plufl.

The oblong bed is 68 inches long and 33 inches wide, with a removable, washable cover and an orthopedic memory foam interior that provides more support than a pooch equivalent.

Ahead of their Season 14 "Shark Tank" appearance, Silverman and Kinoshita launched a Kickstarter campaign in the Spring of 2022 that made $290,657 despite a comparatively meager goal of $25,000. The "Shark Tank" producers reached out to the Plufl team about appearing on the show, and by the time they taped the episode in July of 2022, the pair hadn't even delivered the beds to their backers.