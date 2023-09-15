Gold Rush: Mine Rescue - Where Is Juan Ibarra From & What Work Does He Do There?

Discovery's "Gold Rush" proved to be such a small-screen success that it became the center of a TV franchise. One of the more recent additions to the "Gold Rush" saga is "Gold Rush: Mine Rescue," which premiered in 2021 and details how mines can go from fledgling operations to thriving business ventures. Alongside experienced miner and self-proclaimed fixer, Freddy Dodge, the series puts the spotlight on Juan Ibarra, who, unsurprisingly, given his prominence on the program, is no stranger to the mining career path and the equipment required to get the job done right.

Ibarra has appeared throughout the "Gold Rush" franchise over the years, displaying his expertise with heavy machinery, but don't be fooled. He's not just a TV personality. In fact, he keeps himself incredibly busy when the cameras aren't rolling. He hails from Reno, Nevada, where he spearheads his own aptly-named business, Ibarra Industries, in addition to pursuing his mechanic work (via CTech Manufacturing). Suffice to say, Ibarra is a skilled laborer in a variety of fields, which has caused him to have quite a loaded schedule.

Though he's not involved in the most glamorous lines of work out there, Ibarra has shared that he's more than happy with the life he's created for himself and is humbled by the progress he's made so far.