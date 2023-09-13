Ahsoka's Baylan Skoll May Be Connected To Star Wars' Most Disappointing Villain

Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) is one of many mysterious elements on Disney+'s "Ahsoka," with only a few small details about him revealed in the show's first few episodes. We know that he's a dark Jedi who knew Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christiansen) before his transformation into Darth Vader, he believes in Grand Admiral Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) mission, and he has taken on Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) as his apprentice. Otherwise, we know nothing else substantial about him, which has led "Star Wars" fans to speculate on what lies beneath Skoll's stoic, icy demeanor.

For instance, Twitter user @StarWars0nly has potentially tied Skoll to one of the most intriguing yet mysterious villains in the "Star Wars" franchise: Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis). In their tweet, they pointed out that Skoll wears a ring similar to the one Snoke has on his hand in "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi." While they're not outright proposing that Skoll and Snoke are one and the same, they are wondering if Skoll could've gotten his ring from the same place, that being the Sith cave underneath Vader's castle on Mustafar. This would create a litany of other questions about him in need of answers.

Perhaps there is some kind of link between Skoll and Snoke, but ideally, the two should be kept far, far away from each other.