Why Was Luke Valentine Kicked Out Of The Big Brother 25 House?

The 25th season of "Big Brother" kicked off on August 2, introducing new and tenured viewers of the reality series alike to a brand new cast of houseguests. Among these contestants is Luke Valentine, who resides in Coral Springs, Florida, works as an illustrator, and has already been removed from the program just over a week into his tenure on the show. The reason for his sudden departure doesn't have anything to do with the format of the show itself, but rather his own words.

Outlets such as USA Today have reported that Valentine's unexpected exit comes as a result of him using a racial slur. His use of the word was caught on Paramount+ streaming service live feeds, which allow "Big Brother" fans to see unedited conversations between houseguests in real time. Cory Wurtenberger, Hisam Goueli, and Jared Fields were the co-stars he was speaking to on August 9 when the moment went down. Valentine apologized to Fields specifically mere moments after he used the word.

In addition to removing Valentine from "Big Brother," CBS has released a statement on the situation.