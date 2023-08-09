Why Was Luke Valentine Kicked Out Of The Big Brother 25 House?
The 25th season of "Big Brother" kicked off on August 2, introducing new and tenured viewers of the reality series alike to a brand new cast of houseguests. Among these contestants is Luke Valentine, who resides in Coral Springs, Florida, works as an illustrator, and has already been removed from the program just over a week into his tenure on the show. The reason for his sudden departure doesn't have anything to do with the format of the show itself, but rather his own words.
Outlets such as USA Today have reported that Valentine's unexpected exit comes as a result of him using a racial slur. His use of the word was caught on Paramount+ streaming service live feeds, which allow "Big Brother" fans to see unedited conversations between houseguests in real time. Cory Wurtenberger, Hisam Goueli, and Jared Fields were the co-stars he was speaking to on August 9 when the moment went down. Valentine apologized to Fields specifically mere moments after he used the word.
In addition to removing Valentine from "Big Brother," CBS has released a statement on the situation.
CBS has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to the use of racial slurs
As the news of Luke Valentine's departure from "Big Brother" made the rounds online, as did a statement from CBS regarding its stance on the situation. "Luke violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct, and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house," the network and producers of the show said, but their comments didn't end there.
Additionally, CBS higher-ups shared that an upcoming episode of "Big Brother" Season 25, which is set to reach the small screen on Thursday, August 10, will address Valentine's removal directly. With that, this season's cast of "Big Brother" is now down to 16 houseguests, who will each attempt to add their name to the lengthy list of "Big Brother" winners.
In the wake of Luke Valentine's exit from "Big Brother," one can only hope that he learns from his mistake and the rest of the season goes off without any more controversy.