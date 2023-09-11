Loki Season 2 Spoilers Tease A Huge Change To Kang & The MCU Timeline

It's clear from descriptions of the newly revealed "Loki" Season 2 footage that the effects of the Season 1 finale have been immediate and massive. Without a single timeline holding the MCU's continuity together, things are falling apart, much as the variant of Kang called He Who Remains warned it would if he were killed without an heir to the TVA throne.

So, what might be going on here is exactly the multidimensional war of Kangs that he told Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) would resume in his absence. It's unlikely He Who Remains was the only Kang variant who had the idea to build a TVA — they do have identical brains, after all. And He Who Remains also characterized himself as one of the nicer Kangs. "If you think I'm evil, well, just wait until you meet my variants," he said.

We've already seen another of Kang's variants in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," and he was indeed far worse. Though the film only implies the depths of his cruelty before arriving in the Quantum Realm, we see his ability to bring that entire dimension under his sway with unparalleled brutality. What would happen if one such variant ran the TVA instead of He Who Remains? We might be about to find out.

We also know from the post-credits scene in "Quantumania" that "Loki" Season 2 will take us to the Kang-controlled town of Timely, where he uses his knowledge of time travel to manipulate the timeline. What's clear is that "Loki" is about to show us a whole lot about the threat Kang poses in the lead-up to the next pair of "Avengers" movies when the new season premieres on October 6.