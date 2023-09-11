Loki Season 2 Spoilers Tease A Huge Change To Kang & The MCU Timeline
Fans have waited over two years to see Tom Hiddleston return as the titular star of "Loki" Season 2, and with the new batch of episodes headed to Disney+ in October, the wait is nearly over. Over the weekend, Marvel unveiled new footage at Destination D23, promising a thrilling start to the new season. According to @MediaverseCU on X (formerly Twitter), which claims to have seen the footage unveiled at Disney Expo and whose description of the footage has been corroborated by multiple sources, fans will be thrust into the new stakes of the season immediately, as Loki tumbles through timelines to pursue Kang (Jonathan Majors).
The season opens with Loki pursued by Mobius, who no longer recognizes him after the destruction of the sacred timeline and the death of He Who Remains. This leads to an exciting chase sequence that finds our reformed villain leaping atop a flying taxi and crashing into the enormous Kang statue seen in the final moments of Season 1. This reportedly causes him to "glitch" through time, where he bumps into Casey (Eugene Cordero). Surprisingly, Casey recognizes him, which means he's jumping between timelines.
Finally, the leaker notes a shocking twist to the status quo, as the Season 2 premiere allegedly reveals that Kang once led the Time Variance Authority (TVA) without hiding in the shadows, which may explain his massive statue. Something changed all of that, and it's up to Loki to crack the mystery. There's a lot to unpack and analyze here, but given this new information, Kang's history may shed light on what's happening in "Loki" Season 2.
Fans can expect timeline chaos and Kang mysteries in Loki Season 2
It's clear from descriptions of the newly revealed "Loki" Season 2 footage that the effects of the Season 1 finale have been immediate and massive. Without a single timeline holding the MCU's continuity together, things are falling apart, much as the variant of Kang called He Who Remains warned it would if he were killed without an heir to the TVA throne.
So, what might be going on here is exactly the multidimensional war of Kangs that he told Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) would resume in his absence. It's unlikely He Who Remains was the only Kang variant who had the idea to build a TVA — they do have identical brains, after all. And He Who Remains also characterized himself as one of the nicer Kangs. "If you think I'm evil, well, just wait until you meet my variants," he said.
We've already seen another of Kang's variants in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," and he was indeed far worse. Though the film only implies the depths of his cruelty before arriving in the Quantum Realm, we see his ability to bring that entire dimension under his sway with unparalleled brutality. What would happen if one such variant ran the TVA instead of He Who Remains? We might be about to find out.
We also know from the post-credits scene in "Quantumania" that "Loki" Season 2 will take us to the Kang-controlled town of Timely, where he uses his knowledge of time travel to manipulate the timeline. What's clear is that "Loki" is about to show us a whole lot about the threat Kang poses in the lead-up to the next pair of "Avengers" movies when the new season premieres on October 6.