Reddit Cast John Cena In The Boys Perfectly & Now We Can't See Anyone Better
After getting his start as a professional wrestler in the WWE, John Cena made the natural transition into superhero stardom. He played Peacemaker in 2021's "The Suicide Squad," which led to him headlining his own well-received series, which should still receive a second season even with all the mix-ups at DC lately.
While Cena has a lot of fun playing the crass Peacemaker, some fans think he would've been better suited in a different superhero project. Redditor u/moronphoton offered this pitch for "The Boys," "I don't 'see' why they didn't cast John Cena as translucent in the TV show. Would have saved them millions on cgi." Translucent had a brief run on the Amazon Prime series but is mostly known for being nearly invisible. And in case you aren't hip with the memes, the pitch references a long-running internet joke involving Cena's former catchphrase.
During his time in the WWE, Cena would taunt his opponents by saying, "You can't see me!" This phrase took on a life of its own online with people making memes about how people literally couldn't see John Cena. You can see this in the Reddit post. Even though the original poster included a photo of Cena, someone commented, "Agree but why not include a picture of Cena in your post?" Casting Cena as Translucent in "The Boys" would've been an exceptionally meta piece of casting, but regardless, this is one meme that refuses to die.
John Cena doesn't mind becoming a meme
Memes live and die in a matter of months online, but the "You can't see me" meme has persisted for years. It's not even the first time the honor has been bestowed upon him. Years ago, a different meme, known as "Unexpected John Cena" emerged. This would often involve watching what appeared to be a normal video until an announcer would yell, "John Cena," while his signature music played, as demonstrated by this compilation video.
As evidenced by his numerous comedic performances in projects like "Peacemaker," it should come as no surprise that Cena has a good sense of humor. He was actually asked about the "Unexpected John Cena" meme by GQ in 2015, and he's all about being part of the zeitgeist in any way he can, "I'm fascinated with pop culture, and you can't dictate pop culture. So when pop culture is kind enough to let you in, exploit you, and in a lot of cases make fun of you, and you're just gonna be the vehicle to push this new gag, I totally embrace it."
It's safe to say Cena would fully support the "You can't see me" meme, too. And the great thing about both memes is that the intention isn't to make fun of Cena. They involve silly jokes about how he should play invisible superheroes. Honestly, it's a high honor to ascend the ranks of meme-dom, and fans can't wait to see what Cena does next.