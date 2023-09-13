Reddit Cast John Cena In The Boys Perfectly & Now We Can't See Anyone Better

After getting his start as a professional wrestler in the WWE, John Cena made the natural transition into superhero stardom. He played Peacemaker in 2021's "The Suicide Squad," which led to him headlining his own well-received series, which should still receive a second season even with all the mix-ups at DC lately.

While Cena has a lot of fun playing the crass Peacemaker, some fans think he would've been better suited in a different superhero project. Redditor u/moronphoton offered this pitch for "The Boys," "I don't 'see' why they didn't cast John Cena as translucent in the TV show. Would have saved them millions on cgi." Translucent had a brief run on the Amazon Prime series but is mostly known for being nearly invisible. And in case you aren't hip with the memes, the pitch references a long-running internet joke involving Cena's former catchphrase.

During his time in the WWE, Cena would taunt his opponents by saying, "You can't see me!" This phrase took on a life of its own online with people making memes about how people literally couldn't see John Cena. You can see this in the Reddit post. Even though the original poster included a photo of Cena, someone commented, "Agree but why not include a picture of Cena in your post?" Casting Cena as Translucent in "The Boys" would've been an exceptionally meta piece of casting, but regardless, this is one meme that refuses to die.