Bones: That Confusing Season 1 Credits Mix-Up Explained

When Fox debuted its long-running procedural drama "Bones," it did so fronting a collection of characters almost wholly unique in the primetime landscape of the early aughts. It did so with a cast of actors largely unknown to the general public, as well, with "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Angel" alum David Boreanaz serving as the highest profile star. But combined with an odd creative decision in the show's opening credits sequence, it seems the relative anonymity of the cast also led to some unfortunate confusion about the names of certain cast members, including series star Emily Deschanel.

The actor, of course, played the title role of Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan for 12 full seasons of the hit series. But according to a 2022 Reddit thread, the arrangement of the Season 1 opening credits led u/camdoodlebop to believe Deschanel's name was actually that of her co-star, T.J. Thyne. The issue arose, in part, because the names as they appear in the credits do not actually coincide with the faces of the actors they are crediting.

During several Season 1 episodes, the name T.J. Thyne appears directly under the face of Emily Deschanel. So unless you knew who the actors were prior to their "Bones" debuts, it could be easy enough to misinterpret that credit.