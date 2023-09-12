Marvel Theory: Doctor Strange Foreshadowed Thanos' Endgame Flex In Infinity War
One of the most pivotal moments in Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" is the confrontation between Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the Avengers on the dead planet known as Titan. In preparation for this battle, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) uses the Time Stone to search through millions of possible futures — and learns that there is only one future in which they defeat Thanos.
Although we know that this victorious future was achieved during "Avengers: Endgame," some fans believe that the final showdown between Thanos and Earth's mightiest heroes was actually foreshadowed all the way back on Titan. When Thanos first arrives on Titan to confront Strange, we see that Strange is simply sitting there waiting for him, casually playing with a rock while his other hand rests on his knee. This is the exact same way Thanos waits for Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in "Endgame" –- calmly sitting down, one hand on his knee while the other is fidgeting with a rock.
According to a theory proposed by u/Fear_Itself on Reddit, Doctor Strange actually saw Thanos doing this when he looked into the future, and he is imitating him to mock Thanos after seeing his demise.
Some fans aren't convinced this detail was intentional
While this theory might seem somewhat thin at first, it's hard to ignore all of the parallels between Doctor Strange's pose and that of Thanos' on the rock. On top of that, this sort of mockery seems right up Doctor Strange's alley, given his infamous talent for arrogance and self-indulgence.
As intriguing as this theory might be, other fans on Reddit aren't convinced that this parallel was intentional, mainly because Doctor Strange was blipped out of existence between "Infinity War" and "Endgame." "Strange wasn't alive to see Thanos do this," argued u/lyo23. "It's a cool coincidence but never happened." Other users like u/dimlightupstairs and u/Hdog1021 claimed that it only worked because Doctor Strange was brought back to life before Thanos arrived to wait for the Avengers, and that Strange was probably unable to see any of the future that occurred while he was blipped into non-existence. Its worth noting that the film's own storytelling aserts that has Doctor Strange watching the entire future that resulted in their victory over Thanos, hence why he knew that sacrificing himself was the right move. By that logic he ought to have seen the Thanos fiddling with that rock before the final battle, making this flex seem much more plausible.
Regardless of the time-bending logistics behind this moment, if this theory is true, it means that Strange decided to use his last moments alive to mockingly flex on Thanos — making this confrontation on Titan perhaps the funniest scene in the entire movie.