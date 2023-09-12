Marvel Theory: Doctor Strange Foreshadowed Thanos' Endgame Flex In Infinity War

One of the most pivotal moments in Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" is the confrontation between Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the Avengers on the dead planet known as Titan. In preparation for this battle, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) uses the Time Stone to search through millions of possible futures — and learns that there is only one future in which they defeat Thanos.

Although we know that this victorious future was achieved during "Avengers: Endgame," some fans believe that the final showdown between Thanos and Earth's mightiest heroes was actually foreshadowed all the way back on Titan. When Thanos first arrives on Titan to confront Strange, we see that Strange is simply sitting there waiting for him, casually playing with a rock while his other hand rests on his knee. This is the exact same way Thanos waits for Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in "Endgame" –- calmly sitting down, one hand on his knee while the other is fidgeting with a rock.

According to a theory proposed by u/Fear_Itself on Reddit, Doctor Strange actually saw Thanos doing this when he looked into the future, and he is imitating him to mock Thanos after seeing his demise.