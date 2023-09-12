The NCIS Character You Likely Forgot Dexter Star Julie Benz Played

When many people think of Julie Benz, a vampire named Darla in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" or the character of Rita Bennett from "Dexter" are probably among the most notorious roles that come to mind. While it's no secret the actor has been featured in a number of notable TV series and movies over the years, some may forget that during the early days of "NCIS," Benz briefly appeared on the CBS military police procedural.

In Season 1, Episode 22 ("A Weak Link"), Navy SEAL Lt. Rick Johnson (Tom Hughes) falls to his death during a training exercise, and the NCIS crew is brought in to find out what went wrong. While searching for answers, they interview the fallen soldier's wife, Denise Johnson, who is played by Julie Benz. The investigation uncovers evidence suggesting his gear has been tampered with, and while she is suspected of being involved, it turns out Lt. Johnson himself forged the counterfeit carabiner that led to his own tragic demise. It is also revealed the married couple was having problems, and he is discovered to have been having an affair with another man.

Benz is just one of many big-name stars who have made guest appearances on "NCIS" throughout its run, and her brief yet impactful performance as Denise Johnson is one of the many parts the actor has gotten the opportunity to play during her career. While not every credit is going to be a headlining affair, some people might be surprised to learn how she approaches each character she plays, no matter how big or small, as well as how Benz really feels about acting overall.