Star Wars Has Its Own Version Of Marvel's Agent Coulson
It feels like eons ago that Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) was the walking, talking puzzle piece putting the Marvel Cinematic Universe together. The memorabilia-collecting SHIELD agent was a brilliant addition to the early days of uniting Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and it looks like a similar character might be getting the same treatment in the galaxy far, far away because as of Episode 4 of "Ahsoka," Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) has made six appearances in the live-action "Star Wars" universe.
Since debuting in Season 2 of Jon Favreau's "The Mandalorian," the seasoned former member of the Rebel Alliance has been dropping in and out of significant events on the "Star Wars" shows set in 9 ABY, including accepting Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) offer to do contract work for the New Republic in the closing episode of "The Mandalorian" Season 3. In Episode 4 of "Ahsoka," before the return of a de-aged Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker (repeating the worst mistake "The Mandalorian" made, according to "Star Wars" fans), Teva accompanies Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) on her unauthorized mission to provide aerial support for the Skirmish on Seatos.
But how does the man in the X-wing cockpit handle being here, there, and everywhere, and what might we be able to expect from the character in the future?
Paul Sun-Hyung Lee is a lifelong Star Wars fan
Speaking on the podcast "Q with Tom Power," the X-wing hotshot explained the impact the "Star Wars" theme has on him. "I'm five years old again, sitting in a darkened theater with my dad and my sister. I have no idea what's going on, and this blazing music comes out," Paul Sun-Hyung Lee recalled. "It still affects me to this day. I've got goosebumps [now, and I get them] every time I hear that score."
The classic theme might not accompany any of Lee's appearances in the "Star Wars" universe, but that hasn't stopped him from being in awe of the world he's now a part of. It's a feeling that stretches to some of the bigger names who have joined the fold, with even the likes of Ewan McGregor excited to experience a big first on "Obi-Wan Kenobi" (getting to share the screen with real Imperial stormtroopers).
Of course, the more appearances Teva makes, the more of a welcome addition the character is becoming — and we might be getting more of him in "The Mandalorian" Season 4, even if Lee himself is unsure. "Fingers crossed. I have no idea," he said. "Favreau has gone on record saying he's written it. That's great; that bodes well for me, I hope." Trust in the Force, Lee.