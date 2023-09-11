Star Wars Has Its Own Version Of Marvel's Agent Coulson

It feels like eons ago that Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) was the walking, talking puzzle piece putting the Marvel Cinematic Universe together. The memorabilia-collecting SHIELD agent was a brilliant addition to the early days of uniting Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and it looks like a similar character might be getting the same treatment in the galaxy far, far away because as of Episode 4 of "Ahsoka," Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) has made six appearances in the live-action "Star Wars" universe.

Since debuting in Season 2 of Jon Favreau's "The Mandalorian," the seasoned former member of the Rebel Alliance has been dropping in and out of significant events on the "Star Wars" shows set in 9 ABY, including accepting Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) offer to do contract work for the New Republic in the closing episode of "The Mandalorian" Season 3. In Episode 4 of "Ahsoka," before the return of a de-aged Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker (repeating the worst mistake "The Mandalorian" made, according to "Star Wars" fans), Teva accompanies Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) on her unauthorized mission to provide aerial support for the Skirmish on Seatos.

But how does the man in the X-wing cockpit handle being here, there, and everywhere, and what might we be able to expect from the character in the future?