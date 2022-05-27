Ewan McGregor Reveals The Big First He Got To Experience On Obi-Wan Kenobi

Contains spoilers for the first two parts of "Obi-Wan Kenobi"

May 27, 2022, will forever stand as a landmark day in the history of the "Star Wars" fandom. That day saw the arrival of the first two episodes of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" on Disney+, bringing with it the return of Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi Master. Set 10 years after the events of "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith," promotional material promised viewers a look at what Kenobi and Darth Vader (Hayden Christiansen) were up to in the years between their Mustafar and Death Star duels. So far, it has yet to leave fans disappointed.

After spending years alone in the desert of Tatooine, Ben Kenobi is called back into action by an old friend: Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits). His daughter, Princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair), is captured by mercenaries, and Kenobi is his only hope of getting her back. Despite his mandate to protect her brother Luke (Grant Feely) and the looming shadow of the Galactic Empire, he departs the sand planet to rescue her. As one could imagine, his mission to the planet Daiyu didn't exactly go as planned for a variety of reasons.

As a result of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and its story, Ewan McGregor has experienced an exciting first during his time in the "Star Wars" galaxy.