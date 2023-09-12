The Ending Of G-Force Explained

Sometimes, being treated like a guinea pig isn't as bad as it sounds, at least not if you're a member of G-Force — a cuddly group of guinea pig FBI adventurers. Along with Speckles the mole (Nicolas Cage) and Mooch the fly (Dee Bradley Baker), the cute critters strive to save the human race from the double threat of killer robot appliances and some plummeting space debris. Not only is their mission successful, but they also manage to get their FBI privileges and funding back, along with a new team member. Is it any wonder they decide to celebrate with a dance party at the end? They've earned it after all.

It's a pretty triumphant finale for the "G-Force" leads, and everything seems to be wrapped up nicely. However, could there be more to this seemingly clean-cut conclusion than meets the eye? Snag some macadamia nuts and crank up the volume on those Black Eyed Peas playlists, because it is time to explore the ending of 2009's "G-Force" in detail.