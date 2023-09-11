John Wick's Silliest Use Of CGI Cost $5,000

Calls are louder than ever for the proper treatment of animals in showbiz productions, as activist groups like PETA said in March 2023 that they wanted CGI animals used in the film and TV after a horse died on "The Rings of Power" set.

Of course, the idea of replacing real animals via visual effects in productions isn't new, as Harrison Ford acted opposite a CGI dog in the 2020 film "Call of the Wild." Keanu Reeves' "John Wick" in 2014 also went the CGI route, but in an area that some fans may consider a waste, both figuratively and literally.

During the commentary track for "John Wick's" home video release," co-directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch discussed how they resorted to CGI when it came to a scene early in the film featuring Daisy, the puppy gifted to Wick (Reeves) by his late wife, Helen (Bridget Moynahan). Prior to Daisy's cruel death — which, in addition to the dog's theft, enraged the former hitman so much that he came out of retirement with guns blazing — a seemingly innocuous scene ended up costing the filmmakers more than they bargained for.

In the scene, Wick's puppy relieves itself on his owner's lawn, which Leitch in the commentary track called "visual effects poop." Leitch would go on to note the surprisingly expensive price tag attached to the special effect. "I think it [cost us] 5 grand," the filmmaker said.