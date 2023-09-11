John Wick's Silliest Use Of CGI Cost $5,000
Calls are louder than ever for the proper treatment of animals in showbiz productions, as activist groups like PETA said in March 2023 that they wanted CGI animals used in the film and TV after a horse died on "The Rings of Power" set.
Of course, the idea of replacing real animals via visual effects in productions isn't new, as Harrison Ford acted opposite a CGI dog in the 2020 film "Call of the Wild." Keanu Reeves' "John Wick" in 2014 also went the CGI route, but in an area that some fans may consider a waste, both figuratively and literally.
During the commentary track for "John Wick's" home video release," co-directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch discussed how they resorted to CGI when it came to a scene early in the film featuring Daisy, the puppy gifted to Wick (Reeves) by his late wife, Helen (Bridget Moynahan). Prior to Daisy's cruel death — which, in addition to the dog's theft, enraged the former hitman so much that he came out of retirement with guns blazing — a seemingly innocuous scene ended up costing the filmmakers more than they bargained for.
In the scene, Wick's puppy relieves itself on his owner's lawn, which Leitch in the commentary track called "visual effects poop." Leitch would go on to note the surprisingly expensive price tag attached to the special effect. "I think it [cost us] 5 grand," the filmmaker said.
Some of John Wick's puppy scenes were captured in a more practical way
Apparently, the "John Wick" production team did its due diligence before getting the shot and enlisting the digital effects crew. "They wouldn't let us give laxatives to the puppy," David Leitch said. Altogether, the filmmaker noted that the scene took around 25 takes to get right before it went off to the special effects team.
While the "visual effects poop" ended up costing the "John Wick" production $5,000, some scenes — like when Daisy kisses John Wick — were achieved by more practical means. "This is not animal training magic," Leitch noted in reference to the shot. "This is basically [where] you let a puppy loose, rub some bacon on John's [Keanu Reeves'] beard, and let it happen."
"Keanu also wanted to be a little more resistant to falling in love with a new puppy. That lasted for about 12 minutes on set with the actual dog," Chad Stahelski said during the commentary track. "It's safe to say that Keanu Reeves is a dog lover."
In more recent years, productions have been more cognizant of how animals are treated on film and TV sets. However, some filmmakers, like James Gunn, have taken this a step further, using their work to illustrate the harmful effects some creatures face in real life. As such, Gunn received an award from PETA for his depiction of animal testing after the release of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" in May 2023.