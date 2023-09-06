Hayao Miyazaki's Final Film The Boy And The Heron Drops Harrowingly Moving Trailer

One of the most famous writer-directors in the world, Hayao Miyazaki, is releasing what might be the final film of his career, and the deeply emotional trailer for "The Boy and the Heron" is here.

Miyazaki hasn't made a movie since 2013, when he released his animated feature "The Wind Rises," and it's now time to release what he's said is his last-ever movie. According to a logline obtained by several outlets, including Variety, "The Boy and the Heron" is about "A young boy named Mahito longing for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki." The movie will be released in the United States on December 8, 2023, and will be available in its original Japanese with English subtitles, with an English dub to come later.

So what happens in the trailer for "The Boy and the Heron?"