The King Of Jordan Gave John Wick 4 A Helicopter - Keanu's Reaction Is Peak Keanu
Audiences were left stunned earlier this year when they witnessed the long-awaited fourth chapter in the "John Wick" franchise. The wait was certainly worth it, as "Chapter 4" of the saga has emerged as one of the most critically acclaimed action films of all time.
Looper critic Alistair Ryder adored the action-epic, expressing how the three-hour runtime could have easily been extended. The best part of the sequel? It's high-octane action scenes. "The fight sequences that these larger-than-life characters find themselves in defy all logic, even if [director Chad] Stahelski and company make sure you feel the impact of every punch — the film contains some of the harshest beatings its protagonist has suffered in the series so far," Ryder wrote in their 8/10 review.
A globe-trotting adventure that takes audiences to Japan, France, Jordan, and more — the latest "John Wick" had a complicated production. While Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski are basking in the film's solid reception, the road to "Chapter 4" was far from easy. While speaking with BuzzFeed, the director recounted the difficulty in filming a key shot in the Jordanian desert. Luckily, Stahelski and his team of creatives had the perfect person to reach out to: the King of Jordan. "We were trying to get to a location we couldn't access, and he was nice enough to lend us a helicopter to fly the crew out to get the sunrise shot that you see in the movie," Stahelski said, recounting the favor the King of Jordan afforded the film's production.
What did Keanu think of the King of Jordan giving the crew a Black Hawk? "That's kind of cool," the actor said. "The King gave you a helicopter to get a shot because [he's] a fan of 'John Wick.'"
Keanu's reaction shouldn't be surprising
As far as Keanu Reeves reactions go, it's pretty much on par with what you'd expect. After hearing Reeves praise the Jordanian King, director Chad Stahelski made it a point to shout out the country's government. "The Jordanian government was awesome, they were fantastic," the filmmaker said. While Jordan appears briefly in the film, the country does play an integral role in setting up the chaos that ensues in the latest "John Wick." The film opens with Wick killing the Elder (George Georgiou) in the desert, which forces the Marquis (Bill Skarsgard) to go after Wick.
And while the sequence in the desert is certainly anxiety-inducing on its own, it's great that Stahelski was able to get the shot he wanted thanks to the government. It shouldn't be surprising, however, as the "John Wick" franchise has become another marquee, A-list franchise that continues to dominate around the world. It also helps that the action star has attracted a cult-like following in recent years thanks to his casual, always positive attitude. Having appeared in films like "The Matrix," "Speed," and now "John Wick," Reeves is one of the most prolific action stars of all time who just doesn't show signs of stopping.
The hype surrounding Reeves seems to have just reached its peak, with "John Wick: Chapter 4" grossing over $432 million worldwide, emerging as the highest-grossing flick in the franchise. The film also made a healthy chunk of change in Jordan, grossing just shy of $300,000 in a limited number of theaters, per The Numbers. While it remains to be seen if a "John Wick: Chapter 5" manifests, especially after that ending, it will be interesting to see what Reeves cooks up next.
The King of Jordan's relationship with Hollywood
Those who know the King of Jordan, Abdullah II, know that the request he granted the "John Wick" production team isn't really a big deal. After all, the reigning leader of Jordan is a huge cinephile who has brushed shoulders with some of the most iconic productions in recent memory. Back in 2002, as reported by Variety, King Abdullah II managed to meet Steven Spielberg on the American set of "Catch Me If You Can." And, as a fan of the animated classic "Shrek," the King was given a tour of DreamWorks' animation department.
As a King, Abdullah II has been afforded several opportunities to make his fantasies come true. A report from the Telegraph recounts how the royal Jordanian asked to cameo in "Star Trek: Voyager" because he was a fan of the sci-fi franchise. Audiences can see him in a brief, non-speaking role in Season 2, Episode 2, titled "Investigations." While his role in the "Star Trek" series was minimal, he managed to become friends with actor Ethan Phillips, who appeared as Nelix in "Voyager." Abdullah II personally invited Phillips to visit Jordan. So, Phillips obliged and visited the country's iconic and historical sites. The Nelix star had nothing but positive things to say about King Abdullah II. "He's just about the friendliest, easy-going guy," Phillips told the BBC in 1999. "Very engaging, very warm."
In recent years, Jordan has become a hotspot of sorts for Hollywood productions. Lucasfilm headed to the country to film key sequences for "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," while Denis Villeneuve used the country's rich landscapes for "Dune" and its upcoming sequel. Seeing as King Abdullah II is a bastion for cinema, it makes sense why he wanted to lend a helping hand to "John Wick: Chapter 4."