The King Of Jordan Gave John Wick 4 A Helicopter - Keanu's Reaction Is Peak Keanu

Audiences were left stunned earlier this year when they witnessed the long-awaited fourth chapter in the "John Wick" franchise. The wait was certainly worth it, as "Chapter 4" of the saga has emerged as one of the most critically acclaimed action films of all time.

Looper critic Alistair Ryder adored the action-epic, expressing how the three-hour runtime could have easily been extended. The best part of the sequel? It's high-octane action scenes. "The fight sequences that these larger-than-life characters find themselves in defy all logic, even if [director Chad] Stahelski and company make sure you feel the impact of every punch — the film contains some of the harshest beatings its protagonist has suffered in the series so far," Ryder wrote in their 8/10 review.

A globe-trotting adventure that takes audiences to Japan, France, Jordan, and more — the latest "John Wick" had a complicated production. While Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski are basking in the film's solid reception, the road to "Chapter 4" was far from easy. While speaking with BuzzFeed, the director recounted the difficulty in filming a key shot in the Jordanian desert. Luckily, Stahelski and his team of creatives had the perfect person to reach out to: the King of Jordan. "We were trying to get to a location we couldn't access, and he was nice enough to lend us a helicopter to fly the crew out to get the sunrise shot that you see in the movie," Stahelski said, recounting the favor the King of Jordan afforded the film's production.

What did Keanu think of the King of Jordan giving the crew a Black Hawk? "That's kind of cool," the actor said. "The King gave you a helicopter to get a shot because [he's] a fan of 'John Wick.'"