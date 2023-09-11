Lord Of The Rings: Ian McKellen Wasn't The First Choice For Gandalf - So Who Was?

Not being the first choice for a role in a hit movie is not a distinction exclusive to Ian McKellen. Several stars emerged in movie roles other actors turned down, including Keanu Reeves, who starred as Neo in "The Matrix" after Will Smith passed on playing the role. Also, Leonardo DiCaprio was offered the role of Dirk Diggler in "Boogie Nights" before he turned the part down to play Jack Dawson in "Titanic," and Mark Wahlberg went on to secure the role.

In addition, Christopher Plummer told Conan O'Brien that he, too, was offered the role of Gandalf in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy. "And then Ian played it. Ian McKellen, who is absolutely marvelous in it," Plummer told O'Brien on "Conan" in 2015. "And he couldn't have been warmer, which I might not have brought to it."

In perhaps one of the oddest twists of fate that involved two projects that starred McKellen, Viggo Mortensen said no to playing Wolverine in "X-Men." The role in the film — which starred McKellen as Magneto and Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier — then went to Dougray Scott, who had to drop out from it due to his commitment to "Mission: Impossible II." Jackman then stepped into the shoes of Wolverine, and "X-Men" ended up being the film series that launched his career.

Mortensen then, of course, replaced Stuart Townshend when the role of Aragorn was recast for "The Lord of The Rings," where, of course, he joined McKellen.