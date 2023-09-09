John Wick: What To Expect From The Continental-Themed Cocktail Lounge In NY
The "John Wick" franchise is a box-office phenomenon that's expanding thanks to spin-offs such as "The Continental: From the World of John Wick" and "Ballerina." However, fans who've long dreamed of sitting at the High Table will be able to live out that fantasy courtesy of an assassin-themed cocktail lounge that's set to open in New York City.
As reported by PEOPLE, Welcome to The Continental: The Hotel Bar Experience will be open for business on September 21 — one day before "The Continental: From the World of John Wick" premieres on Peacock. The lounge will be also open throughout select dates in October, and fans of the assassin-themed franchise who also enjoy tasty beverages will be able to find it on 82 Beaver Street, located in the city's Financial District.
That said, the bar will offer more than drinks. Fans will be able to converge and enjoy an experience similar to that of Keanu Reeves' famous assassin, albeit without the bloodshed. With that in mind, let's take a look at the festivities on offer at Welcome to The Continental: The Hotel Bar Experience.
The Continental-themed cocktail lounge promises mysteries to uncover
According to PEOPLE, Welcome to The Continental: The Hotel Bar Experience will allow guests to play assassins and engage in interactive storylines inspired by the "John Wick" franchise. It's also advised that guests be wary of the bar's employees, who'll be portraying bellhops and the bar staff, as the relationships they form with them will be imperative to discovering the truth about the hotel.
Essentially, attendees will be able to participate in a mystery while sipping on their drinks. Furthermore, drink tokens will be supplied in the form of coins, similar to the ones that guests use to check into the Continental in the "John Wick" movies. One gold coin will allow fans to purchase a beer, but it'll cost double that for wines, cocktails, and food. On top of that, the guests will be able to get their picture taken with characters from the action franchise. Tickets for some dates in September and October are currently available for the cost of $15.