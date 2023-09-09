John Wick: What To Expect From The Continental-Themed Cocktail Lounge In NY

The "John Wick" franchise is a box-office phenomenon that's expanding thanks to spin-offs such as "The Continental: From the World of John Wick" and "Ballerina." However, fans who've long dreamed of sitting at the High Table will be able to live out that fantasy courtesy of an assassin-themed cocktail lounge that's set to open in New York City.

As reported by PEOPLE, Welcome to The Continental: The Hotel Bar Experience will be open for business on September 21 — one day before "The Continental: From the World of John Wick" premieres on Peacock. The lounge will be also open throughout select dates in October, and fans of the assassin-themed franchise who also enjoy tasty beverages will be able to find it on 82 Beaver Street, located in the city's Financial District.

That said, the bar will offer more than drinks. Fans will be able to converge and enjoy an experience similar to that of Keanu Reeves' famous assassin, albeit without the bloodshed. With that in mind, let's take a look at the festivities on offer at Welcome to The Continental: The Hotel Bar Experience.