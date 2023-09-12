Marvel Star Mark Ruffalo Reveals The One Way He's Similar To Hulk

As fantastical as some superheroes or villains might be, there's always a fragment, a link found by the actors bringing them to life to make them relatable and, in turn, make audiences connect with what they see on screen. Often, it's grief, managing a balancing act, or simply feeling out of place from the rest of the world. In the case of Mark Ruffalo's big green rage machine, the actor found a strong similarity between himself and The Incredible Hulk that he easily connected to — his anger issues as a child and a younger man and the effort to control them.

While attending the Emerald City Comic-Con (via The Direct), one of the last few remaining OG Marvel Cinematic Universe stars was asked, after wearing the ripped pants of Bruce Banner and "the other guy" for so long, what did he relate to most, personally? His response couldn't have opened any better. Laughing, he told the fans, "That's my secret," quoting his legendary line that preceded Hulk pummelling a Leviathan in "The Avengers."

"I think we all probably — Little kids really relate to the Hulk because everyone's always telling them, 'Don't! Stop! Stop it! Don't do that! You'll break things! You're out of control!' That was my whole childhood and much of my teens." Thankfully, though, the star admitted that time has seemingly tamed his anger levels, even if some of his family might say otherwise.