How John Wick's Wife Is Included In Every Film

Many may not realize that Helen Wick (Bridget Moynahan), the late spouse of suit-wearing killing machine John Wick (Keanu Reeves), has proven to be almost as resilient as her death-defying husband. That's mostly due to the fact that her presence lingers heavily in each chapter of the franchise, even though she became the first character to kick the bucket, doing so in less than five minutes into the first movie.

Mrs. Wick made her debut at the beginning of the 2014 film in a video recording John captured on his phone of the two together at the beach. She is also seen in photographs and flashbacks that depict happier times between the two before the reveal of her tragic passing due to an illness. After her funeral, Mr. Wick receives an adorable beagle, the last gift Helen had arranged for him before she passed to help him move on after she was gone. Then, when the dog is killed and the car she gave him after their wedding is stolen, John returns to his Baba Yaga ways in revenge. This is a life he went to great lengths to leave behind so he could be with his wife.

Even though her part in the movie was relatively small, the weight of Helen's love and the memory of their shared life arguably became the driving force behind John's next-level ability to survive against perilous odds during his ruthless run at retribution. While the sequels further explore the intricacies of the gold-coin-operated underworld of high-priced assassins in more detail and focus mainly on Mr. Wick's extraordinary struggle to stay alive, Mrs. Wick's overall impact on the story is further solidified with each unique way she is revisited.