Top Gunn's Glen Powell Is Booster Gold In Incredible DCU Fan Design

Ever since James Gunn got ahold of the DC universe and revealed just what plans he had in place, one name that kept coming up was "Top Gun: Maverick" star Glen Powell. Stepping as Jake "Hangman" Seresin, Powell's performance almost overtook that of Tom Cruise and Miles Teller. He was a welcome surprise that no one expected, bursting with top-tier star talent. It makes sense, then, that fan artist @Subi.Ozil has provided a great take on him playing the role of an upcoming DC hero from the future, Michael Jon Carter, aka Booster Gold.

A slight sham of a super in a world of Kryptonians and ring-slinging heroes, Booster Gold originated from the 25th century and had a plan to make a name for himself in the past with tech he'd stolen from the future. Arriving in the present day, it quickly becomes clear that Carter might not be cut out for day-saving and battles with being a hero among legendary ones. A costumed con artist of sorts, it does feel like a role that Powell would be able to master without any issue, and thanks to this amazing bit of fan work, it's now not that hard to imagine either.