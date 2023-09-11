Top Gunn's Glen Powell Is Booster Gold In Incredible DCU Fan Design
Ever since James Gunn got ahold of the DC universe and revealed just what plans he had in place, one name that kept coming up was "Top Gun: Maverick" star Glen Powell. Stepping as Jake "Hangman" Seresin, Powell's performance almost overtook that of Tom Cruise and Miles Teller. He was a welcome surprise that no one expected, bursting with top-tier star talent. It makes sense, then, that fan artist @Subi.Ozil has provided a great take on him playing the role of an upcoming DC hero from the future, Michael Jon Carter, aka Booster Gold.
A slight sham of a super in a world of Kryptonians and ring-slinging heroes, Booster Gold originated from the 25th century and had a plan to make a name for himself in the past with tech he'd stolen from the future. Arriving in the present day, it quickly becomes clear that Carter might not be cut out for day-saving and battles with being a hero among legendary ones. A costumed con artist of sorts, it does feel like a role that Powell would be able to master without any issue, and thanks to this amazing bit of fan work, it's now not that hard to imagine either.
Glen Powell has the smile and swagger in amazing Booster Gold fan art
Laced with the perfect amount of Carter's signature color throughout the get-up, it's a great modernized version of Booster Gold's classic design of the strip pointing off down the chest, almost like Steve Rogers' STRIKE Stealth Uniform from "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." The stance @Subi.Ozil positions him in also perfectly highlights the kind of tone and energy that Booster Gold could bring to the DC Universe whenever he's set to arrive. Lined up as part of the planned stories set for television in Gunn's DC universe, the mention of Booster has already been made to Powell, who admitted that he did find some potential in the superhero that's more about style than anything.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight following the release of "Top Gun: Maverick," Powell revealed that Booster Gold had been name-dropped and, in his eyes, "Booster Gold is really funny. Booster Gold's a funny one." While he might not have been 100% about the part, fans reacting to the art certainly were. Replying to the piece from @Subi.Ozil, @domstar8 deemed it "perfect casting," while @lace3x suggested that "Glen Powell and Ryan Gosling would be excellent choices for the role." To top it all off, @cuba_bennett said, "THE BEST Booster Gold fan art I've ever seen." Well, with a gold standard, what do you expect?