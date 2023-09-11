How Many Deadliest Catch Video Games Are There & What's The Latest One Called?
"Deadliest Catch" has made a pretty big name for itself in the world of reality TV. Having aired 19 seasons and over 300 episodes since 2005, the series shows no signs of slowing down and dropping anchor any time soon. Still, one of the ways that you know your franchise has really hit the big time is when it gets its own video game adaptation.
While many who watch the series may not be super eager to hop into a fishing boat themselves, they can definitely get a safer experience of the dangerous occupations at the heart of "Deadliest Catch" by playing one of the video game versions of the popular series at home. Furthermore, for fans who are looking for exactly this, there are a few different choices to consider — five to be exact.
If you're looking for the simplest choice, you'll want to check out "Deadliest Catch: The Game," which can be purchased on the digital platform Steam. For console players, the game can also be downloaded on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as Xbox One and Series X/S. However, when it comes to the other options, things get a little more complicated.
It's slim pickings for Deadliest Catch video games
Though there was once a mobile game called "Deadliest Catch: Seas of Fury," the game appears to have been delisted as it cannot be found on either the iOS store or the Google Play store anymore. If that sounds like bad news, prepare for more because we're going to get even further into the weeds from here.
There are two Xbox 360 games, "Deadliest Catch: Alaskan Storm" and "Sea of Chaos," that are going to be quite tough to play unless you want to order a physical copy and still happen to have an Xbox 360 that you feel like hooking up. Finally, Nintendo Switch players have one more option in the form of "Deadliest Catch: Ocean Boat Driving & Fishing 2022 Simulator," which is also the most recent game based on the franchise.
However, you may want to do your research before you purchase either of the convenient digital options. That's because "Deadliest Catch: The Game" and "Ocean Boat Driving and Fishing 2022 Simulator" have fairly weak or nonexistent reviews, both of which are big red flags. Sadly, this is all there is to offer for video games in the franchise, meaning fans of the show may want to go elsewhere to get their fishing kicks.