How Many Deadliest Catch Video Games Are There & What's The Latest One Called?

"Deadliest Catch" has made a pretty big name for itself in the world of reality TV. Having aired 19 seasons and over 300 episodes since 2005, the series shows no signs of slowing down and dropping anchor any time soon. Still, one of the ways that you know your franchise has really hit the big time is when it gets its own video game adaptation.

While many who watch the series may not be super eager to hop into a fishing boat themselves, they can definitely get a safer experience of the dangerous occupations at the heart of "Deadliest Catch" by playing one of the video game versions of the popular series at home. Furthermore, for fans who are looking for exactly this, there are a few different choices to consider — five to be exact.

If you're looking for the simplest choice, you'll want to check out "Deadliest Catch: The Game," which can be purchased on the digital platform Steam. For console players, the game can also be downloaded on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as Xbox One and Series X/S. However, when it comes to the other options, things get a little more complicated.