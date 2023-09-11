4 Shows Like Deadliest Catch & Life Below Zero You Should Try Watching Next

For fans of shows fronting tales of man and nature, and folks seeking fortune and glory in perilous locales, the reality TV craze has become a legitimate content gold mine. And, as fans of such fare know, Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" and National Geographic Channel's "Life Below Zero" have risen to become luminaries of such programs in the past decade or so.

The former series is, of course, set largely on the icy, oft-deadly waters of the Bering Sea, and follows various fishing crews and their dauntless captains as they seek to earn a living in the King Crab fishing game. The latter details the day-to-day struggles of the hardened folks who choose to live their lives in the dangerous realm of the Alaskan wilderness, with both shows serving up a steady mix of human drama and survivalist thrills set to the backdrop of breathtaking Alaskan vistas.

The series have also developed wildly devoted fan bases, who continue to make them ratings hits for their respective networks. Yes, that success has led to multiple other series riffing on their narrative formats. And if you're looking for small-screen adventures to binge beyond "Deadliest Catch" and "Life Below Zero," you might also enjoy the likes of "Bering Sea Gold," "The Last Alaskans," "Ice Road Truckers," and "Yukon Men" — each of which puts its own spin on life in Arctic locals and is available to stream in the digital realm.