Game Of Thrones Theory Teases Daenerys Targaryen's Return - But How Likely Is It?

It's not.

No, seriously. The idea of Daenerys Targaryen — the "Game of Thrones" character made famous by Emilia Clarke — returning to the universe doesn't really make a whole lot of sense. At the end of the original series, Daenerys is sitting pretty after fully torching King's Landing and killing a whole bunch of innocent people in the process, until she's confronted by her nephew-boyfriend Jon Snow (Kit Harington). (If the nephew-boyfriend part of this is giving you pause, "Game of Thrones" might not be the right show for you.) She tries to convince him that they can rule Westeros together, but on account of all the genocide she just did, Jon is skeptical — and he kills her.

Whether or not Daenerys will return to the rumored spin-off centered around Jon is, somehow, a question — perhaps because the original series ended in such an unsatisfying way, or maybe because fans of "Game of Thrones" love to hope for things they'll never, ever get. There is a theory that illustrates exactly how Daenerys could return, which goes something like this: after Jon stabs Daenerys, her largest and only remaining dragon Drogon picks up his mom's body and flies off to parts unknown. It's not absolutely impossible that Drogon, in his infinite dragon wisdom, got Daenerys to a Red Priestess in time for the Queen of Dragons to be restored, but it also feels like, maybe, just maybe, fans are still really bummed about the series finale and want to retcon the entire situation.