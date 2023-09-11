Did Ahsoka Seriously Rip Off Disney's Treasure Planet?

"Ahsoka" on Disney+ effectively functions as "Star Wars Rebels" Season 5. As such, numerous references exist to various things that are part of "Star Wars" lore. That shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, but what may be surprising is the idea that "Ahsoka" took its plot from an underrated Disney film from 20 years ago.

TikTok user @melialisette made a video pointing out how the spherical map in "Ahsoka" is nearly identical to the one in 2002's "Treasure Planet." They look awfully similar, being gold balls with lines and circles on them. Characters then have to turn the ball in just the right way to unlock a green-tinged holographic map that presents an outline of the galaxy. In "Ahsoka," the map leads to the whereabouts of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). In "Treasure Planet," it leads the user to the location of the titular world.

Not only that but in both cases, the sphere shows exactly where to go by activating it near a cliffside. Granted, there's still plenty to differentiate the two properties, and it's likely the device being similar is merely a coincidence. But as long as people talk about "Treasure Planet," that's always a good thing.