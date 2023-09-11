Spider-Man Star Emma Stone Suits Up As Batwoman In DCU Concept Design

Emma Stone is no stranger to superhero movies, having starred in "The Amazing Spider-Man" and "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" in the role of Spider-Man's doomed love Gwen Stacy alongside Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker. She also stars in the arthouse superhero riff "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)," which probably doesn't really count as a superhero movie but can be noted here anyway. But she herself has never played a superhero, a situation that a fan artist on Instagram has sought to correct.

As you can see, the fan account @horrific.heroics specializes in digital renderings of Hollywood stars in various superhero and horror-character roles. The artist, who also goes by the name Aaron, describes himself as an "aspiring concept artist," and one of his more inspired creations is an image of Stone in the role of Batwoman.

You can check out the image of Emma Stone as Batwoman below, and use your imagination to picture how Stone might handle such a role on screen.