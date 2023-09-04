Spider-Man: The Science Behind Gwen Stacy's Death - Was There A Way To Save Her?

It's one of the most iconic and immensely tragic deaths in comic book history that even the most casual web-head will know as a crucial chapter in "Spider-Man" lore. Gwen Stacy falling to her doom changed Peter Parker forever and added even more weight to the age-old risk of heroes and loved ones that can get in harm's way. But while alternate dimensions have shown Gwens make it through and live different lives entirely than the one that was cut short, is there any way that the second biggest snap in Marvel history could've been averted? The truth is, after looking at all the various factors involving Gwen's demise, there really couldn't have been a way for her death to have been averted, even with the inclusion of a wall-crawling hero to help save the day.

For those who don't know, Gwen Stacy suffered a tragic death in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #121, after she is thrown from a bridge by Green Goblin, with Spider-Man failing to rescue her. While grabbing her before she fell, his webbing created a whiplash effect, snapping her neck. It killed her anyway, and the loss affected our hero, understandably, a great deal. But difficult as it was for Peter/Spider-Man to deal with Gwen's death, science itself suggests that she was doomed from the start.