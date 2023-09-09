Welcome To Wrexham Season 2 Review: The Uplifting Soccer Doc Strikes Again

The exposure and publicity the docuseries acquired with Season 1 wasn't lost on the creators. Besides the hundreds of new fans who stormed the tiny Welsh city once the debut season wrapped, hoping to meet their heroes (and not just the American ones), the team also obtained many haters who want to see them lose both on and off the field. It's a clever and self-aware move by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to not only point this out early on but acknowledge and embrace the challenge of it. There will always be doubters, naysayers, and cynics, especially in the world of English soccer, and there's no greater motivation than to prove them wrong by succeeding. With all that in mind, everyone on the team — and the committed fans, admirers, and helpers behind it — tries to bring their A-game to get the club where they want it to be.

But besides the competitive aspect that drives the show, soccer isn't everything when it comes to "Welcome to Wrexham." At its core, the series is all about revitalizing the community of a small town by uniting sports fans who come together to celebrate and support their beloved team. The most convincing and uplifting quality of the series has always been its authentic portrayal of human beings, who became non-fictional characters we grew fond of by getting to know them closely during the first season.

From players to coaches to fans, Reynolds and McElhenney continue to selflessly focus on the microcosm of this community, devoting time (besides documenting the club's progress) to individuals associated with the team who not only deserve the spotlight but embrace it with grace. Such is the episode that concentrates on Paul Mullin's autistic son, paralleled by a young and dedicated girl supporter also diagnosed with autism. Efforts like this could turn manipulative and didactic in the wrong hands, insincerely aiming for easily-earned tears and sympathy, but the creators convey these stories through such a delicate, humane lens that they genuinely come off as heart-warming and sweet instead. Highlighting and capturing their everyday moments clearly add to the core value of what "Welcome to Wrexham" strives to represent. Individuals make this town and its soccer team what it is, because the people of Wrexham will always come first.