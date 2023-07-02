Why Ryan Reynolds Struggled At The Beginning Of Welcome To Wrexham

There's no question that the sports documentary "Welcome to Wrexham" was one of the most surprising hits of 2022, chronicling the acquisition of Wrexham A.F.C. by American actors (and soccer management novices) Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The show was an immediate success, boosting Wrexham's popularity and status to unprecedented levels, and granting the unknown Wales club a new international fanbase overnight.

Despite the real-world success that the show has had on Wrexham, co-creator and club co-owner Ryan Reynolds recently admitted that he struggled heavily during the early stages of the docuseries — as he felt uncomfortable around all of the cameras. "I'd never done anything where I was part of a docuseries, and I really struggled at the beginning," Reynolds said during an interview with Variety. " There's a moment in the series where I'm joking that I didn't know that I had the option to not appear on camera all the time. And that was true! I really wasn't super comfortable with it."

The "Deadpool" star went on to say that it was about halfway through filming before he finally became comfortable with the cameras, at which point Reynolds finally started to "let it go" and show his real emotions to the audience.