James Gunn's Infamous 'F*** Everyone' Batman Tirade Sparks New Controversy

Another day, another attempt by DC "fans" to fire James Gunn with tweets — and, as per usual, they're mining for ammunition in decade-old social media posts.

What separates this particular firestorm (which spun out of control over the Labor Day weekend) is that the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" director is not being torn apart for disturbing jokes and sexual commentary (though there's unfortunately still some of that in the mix), but for having opinions about previous "Batman" films — some of which are admittedly strong and bizarrely personal. Seemingly posted on his Facebook account 11 years ago, Gunn took aim at multiple beloved takes on the Caped Crusader while engaging with his comments section (clearly, old habits die hard), including the widely acclaimed Christopher Nolan films "Batman Begins" and "The Dark Knight."

"I don't think either one is classic, and I don't even really think Batman Begins is good," he wrote. "But they're far superior to the first Batman." That film in question is, of course, Tim Burton's 1989 movie, which many consider a classic that laid the groundwork for the modern cultural primacy of superhero films. And yet, it's for this movie that Gunn reserves his most aggressive ire.