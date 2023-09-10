Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Is Delusional, Says Killers Of The Flower Moon Star

Lily Gladstone is set to take her career to a whole new level in the role of Mollie Burkhart in "Killers of the Flower Moon," from director Martin Scorsese. Hollywood has a pretty poor track record on handling stories about Native American characters and historical events, but during the COVID pandemic, it's been reported that "Flower Moon" underwent a major reworking from the script up to focus less on the white FBI agents and detectives working to solve the real-life Osage murders in Oklahoma in the early 1920s and more on the Osage community that was terrorized by them.

As a working Native American actress, Gladstone knows as well as anyone that projects like "Killers of the Flower Moon" don't come around too often. In an interview with Vulture to promote the movie (done before the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike), she delivered some concise and to-the-point criticism of another major Hollywood outing in the Western genre: Taylor Sheridan's smash hit "Yellowstone."

Gladstone's opinion on the show is described in the profile like this: "She'll happily dunk on the cowboy mythmaking of Taylor Sheridan ('Delusional! Deplorable!')." But unfortunately, there's no further elaboration on those dunks to be found in the article.