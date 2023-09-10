The Boys: Why Season 3's Worst Episode On IMDb Is 'A Giant Nothing' To Some Fans

For fans of hard-hitting superhero parody, Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys" is a great watch. An unflinching deconstruction of the superhero mythos that nevertheless manages to be an engaging superpower show in its own right, the series thrives on seeing just how far it can go. Of course, the decision to not pull any punches also means that the show runs the risk of an occasional misfire. Even with a stellar cast that includes heavy hitters like Karl Urban and Antony Starr and steady-handed showrunning by "Supernatural" creator Eric Kripke, the show hasn't always sailed from victory to victory ... if you ask some fans, that is.

Every season of just about any show has an episode that isn't quite as dearly beloved as the others, and for "The Boys" Season 3, that episode is "The Instant White-Hot Wild." The season finale shares the same IMDb score with Episode 3, "Barbary Coast" — but when you look at the reviews of "The Instant White-Hot Wild," it's clear that the viewers who hate the episode truly dislike it with all their hearts. IMDb user aasimazam outright calls the show "a giant nothing," and makes extremely clear what they think of the Season 3 ending in their review. "What a let down, a cumulation to a big nothing, to keep the story going for another season, then another, then another till we all die or boredom," they wrote.

Others, like user ben-mckimm, also felt that the episode was largely treading water. "An entire season of build up and literally nothing happened," they wrote.