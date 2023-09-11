What District 9 Looks Like Without Special Effects

When it was released in 2009, "District 9" was nothing short of mind-blowing. The movie told an original story that paired high sci-fi concepts with heartbreakingly grounded social commentary. It created incredibly memorable characters like Wikus the tragically transformed human and Christopher the alien refugee. There are so many things you only notice when you rewatch "District 9," and that is because the movie's world and the characters in it were crafted with incredible care.

Not for nothing, the movie earned upward of $200 million on a budget of just $30 million. That budget is especially astounding when you consider the amount of special effects it took to make the movie. Visual effects artists had to create an alien ship above Johannesburg, and they had to fill entire neighborhoods with aliens and make the most of advanced motion capture technology that was still in its infancy.

Fans are still wondering why we never got a sequel to "District 9," and many are still hoping that "District 10" will eventually become a reality. But while the ending of "District 9" leaves you hungry for more, the secrets behind the making of the film will leave you simply astonished. In its attempt to make a grounded sci-fi story, the movie pushed digital effects to their absolute limit, and without them "District 9" would look completely different. We take a peek behind the scenes to see what "District 9" could've looked like without special effects.