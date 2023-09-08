My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Review: One Big Family Reunion

This franchise's light tone has always been a gift and a curse. While its sweet-natured vibe is ideal for viewers who don't like to get too stressed out by their motion pictures, there's always been a startling lack of drama in the proceedings. In the first film, the conflict of Ian not being Greek never once felt intense enough to make anyone worry even for a moment that a happy ending wasn't on the way. In the second outing, the issues between Toula and her daughter felt so boilerplate that it was difficult to even take them seriously. Now here, there is even less to grab hold of.

Smartly, the stuff that works in this franchise has been streamlined. Gone are the big, wide shots cramming in the extended family, instead focusing on the funniest, most interesting ones. Favorites like cousin Angelo (Joey Fatone) and Andrea Martin's Theia Voula prove central to the plot and get the moments fans of the series desire. But outside of those charming moments (and a few on the other end of the spectrum dealing with the grief of Gus' death and Maria's diminishing faculties), there's just so little "there" there.

Even at a tight 92-minute runtime, scenes run too long and exist like disparate islands unto themselves, populated so heavily by dead air and awkward space that would be great for applause and laughter were anything in this movie hilarious or impressive enough to reward with such reactions. At best, it feels like one of those summer vacation TV movies that shows like "Saved by the Bell" used to air, only this costs more and is being put in multiplexes everywhere instead of dead afternoon space on your local Fox affiliate.

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" is sweet enough to enjoy and harmless enough not to offend, but it's a bit of a tragedy it isn't anything else. A fourth entry feels unlikely — but if this is successful, it'll perhaps be an indicator that audiences are evolving to demand even less from their popular entertainment these days.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the movie being covered here wouldn't exist.