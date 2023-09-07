Bradley Cooper Returns To Marvel For First Time Since Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

While the ending of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" was an emotional rollercoaster, the final shot of the new Guardians left the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe fanbase wanting to see more of Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), and the rest of the team. Thankfully, it didn't take long for Rocket and Groot to return to the MCU, but you might want to lower your expectations.

With the recent release of "I Am Groot" Season 2, Cooper makes a brief, yet triumphant return to Rocket Raccoon, voicing the beloved character in a single episode of the short-form children's series. Fans can find Cooper's quick cameo in the mid-credits scene of Season 2, Episode 3, "Groot's Snow Day." After defeating the murderbot snowman, Baby Groot finally gets to his cup of hot chocolate on the Guardians' ship, only to exclaim and slap it away. Unfortunately, it seems to hit Rocket, and audiences can hear him scream, "Ah, dude!" before the credits reveal the return of Cooper.

Despite returning for the voiceover role, Rocket never appears on screen in "I Am Groot," and it's still up for debate whether or not the shorts are canon to the overall MCU, but it is something. Thankfully, those itching to hear Cooper as Rocket once more don't have to commit much to the series, as the "I Am Groot" Season 2 runtime clocks in around 15 minutes, with Cooper's return coming at the end of a 4-minute episode.