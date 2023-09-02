I Am Groot Season 2 Runtime Shakes Up Marvel Cinematic Universe Expectations

Between universe-ending stakes and the deaths of heroes, sometimes audiences need a bit of a reprieve in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's where "I Am Groot" on Disney+ comes in.

The first season debuted in 2022, offering five short episodes utilizing state-of-the-art technology to show what kind of adventures Groot gets into across the galaxy. Season 2 is set to come out on Disney+ on September 6, and it will hold a unique distinction within the MCU. Ryan Little, a writer for the animated shorts, took to Twitter to confirm, "The Boy is back! You won't believe how much magic we packed into 15 minutes of content."

Running at 15 minutes total means "I Am Groot" Season 2 will be the shortest MCU project to date, beating out the first season, which ran at 16 minutes. This may disappoint some fans who want as much Marvel content as possible. But sometimes, less is more, and as long as the quality of the second season remains as high as the first, it should be a good time for everyone.