I Am Groot Season 2 Runtime Shakes Up Marvel Cinematic Universe Expectations
Between universe-ending stakes and the deaths of heroes, sometimes audiences need a bit of a reprieve in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's where "I Am Groot" on Disney+ comes in.
The first season debuted in 2022, offering five short episodes utilizing state-of-the-art technology to show what kind of adventures Groot gets into across the galaxy. Season 2 is set to come out on Disney+ on September 6, and it will hold a unique distinction within the MCU. Ryan Little, a writer for the animated shorts, took to Twitter to confirm, "The Boy is back! You won't believe how much magic we packed into 15 minutes of content."
Running at 15 minutes total means "I Am Groot" Season 2 will be the shortest MCU project to date, beating out the first season, which ran at 16 minutes. This may disappoint some fans who want as much Marvel content as possible. But sometimes, less is more, and as long as the quality of the second season remains as high as the first, it should be a good time for everyone.
I Am Groot Season 2 gets a special visitor
The MCU takes place in an entire multiverse, meaning people often want movies and shows to be as long as possible so they can see as much as possible. And more scenes translate to more theories about where the franchise could head into the future. "I Am Groot" bucks this trend and simply provides five short episodes, usually about three minutes each, of Groot getting into various misadventures, from taking his first steps to relaxing in a mud bath. They aren't really meant to set up future installments, but even though it will be short, there's still reason to get excited for "I Am Groot" Season 2.
The trailer for the second season showcases some of the wacky high-jinks Groot will get into this time around, and there's a brief shot of The Watcher, an omnipotent being voiced by Jeffrey Wright in "What If...?" It's unclear if he'll have more of a role in the season or if he's just there to watch Groot be adorable. But it could set up something for Season 2 of the other Marvel animated series. Additionally, there will be Easter eggs for the rest of the MCU. One shot shows an interstellar ice cream truck with an ice cream cone resembling Howard the Duck.
Longer runtimes don't equate to greater quality, so fans should just enjoy the ride when "I Am Groot" Season 2 comes out.