Suits: Who Plays William Sutter?

Alan Rosenberg's credits date all the way back to the 1970s, in which he landed one of his first notable roles as Turkey in the classic crime drama flick "The Wanderers." After that, the actor contributed to a number of interesting productions, including voicing Boba Fett in the 1983 radio drama adaptation of "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" and playing Thomas in 1988's "The Last Temptation of Christ." He eventually started picking up guest star roles in major TV series as well, such as "ER," "House," and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation."

Prior to his tenure on "Suits," Rosenberg held large roles in several other major legal dramas. The actor made several guest appearances in the early seasons of "L.A. Law" as a lawyer named William Willis, before he joined the series in a full-time capacity for its eighth and final season as Eli Levinson, a character he first played in the preceding legal series "Civil Wars." Years later, he would star in the CBS series "The Guardian" as Alvin Masterson.

Since his time on "Suits," Rosenberg has continued to appear on TV. He guest starred on an episode of "Elementary," before landing a recurring role as Clyde Youens in "Shameless." More recently, he's been reprising his role as Dr. William Golliher in "Bosch: Legacy."