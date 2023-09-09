The Andy Griffith Show: Who Plays Cousin Virgil & What Happened To Him?

It's been decades since "The Andy Griffith Show" aired its final episode. And yet, the beloved family-friendly comedy never really left the airwaves, continuing to captivate fans with its heartfelt, Southern-fried charms in syndication. The series was, of course, fronted by screen legends like Andy Griffith, Don Knotts, Ron Howard, and Frances Bavier. But those who've revisited the show over the years are no doubt surprised by just how many impressive guest stars and supporting players appear opposite the main cast, including iconic low-key scene-stealer Michael J. Pollard.

The actor made his lone appearance on "The Andy Griffith Show" during a Season 2 episode titled "Cousin Virgil," portraying the episode's titular character. Virgil was indeed a relative of Knott's beloved, bumbling Deputy Barney Fife. Unlike the outspoken, often outlandish Barney, Virgil is an awkward, soft-spoken sort with a penchant for making a blunder of even the simplest of tasks. It's eventually discovered by Griffith's kind-hearted Sherriff Andy Taylor that Virgil is actually quite a competent fellow when left to his own devices.

As it was, Virgil was one of the biggest roles of Pollard's early career, with the actor more than holding his own opposite his renowned co-stars. Pollard would amass a resume of notable credits until his 2019 death brought his storied career to an unexpected end. And Virgil was hardly the biggest role he'd play along the way.