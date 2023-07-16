Andy Serkis' Gollum Voice Has A Gross Origin (Especially If You're A Dog Person)

Andy Serkis has shared plenty of stories over the years about how he practiced the physical motions and got into character for his iconic role as Gollum in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy. But it was the origin of his take on the Gollum voice itself — and specifically the "gollum" sound — that turned out to be one of the most fascinating and odd journeys of them all.

In one interview, Serkis talked about the genesis of the voice and how it started with him looking for inspiration for the character. The British-born actor referred to constricted throats, obsessive behaviors, and trying to think from the perspective of an addict. This helped him wrap his mind around what it's like to be in Gollum's head. However, the physical and involuntary concept of the "gollum" sound itself didn't come from any deep introspection or masterful craftsmanship. It came from a chance meeting with his cat.

"I'm not the sort of actor who just can pull out a voice," Serkis explained in a separate interview at Awesome Con, "That's not how I work. I've never done that before in my life. I didn't know how to do that. But I was inspired by my cat, who was called Dizz at the time." The actor went on to describe that while he pondered what the "gollum" utterance should sound like, "My cat came in and literally coughed up a fur ball in front of me. Gospel truth, this is absolutely true, I watched his back rippling, and I just thought, 'That's brilliant. I really like that. I love this. I love this.'" Serkis mimicked the sound, added in the word "gollum," and the rest was history.