Whatever Happened To Tara Reid?

It's not unusual for Hollywood stars to partake in cosmetic procedures, especially since they rely so heavily on looking consistently good on screen. It shouldn't come as a surprise that Tara Reid has also gone under the knife during her tenure as a mainstream celebrity but what makes her stand out is how open she has been about the process.

During one particularly candid interview with Us Magazine back in 2006, Reid discussed how she had gotten several different procedures done over the years to varying degrees of success. According to Reid, one of her first major surgeries was breast implants to make her chest more even. She told Us, "I got my breasts done for the first time because my breasts were uneven. I was a 34-B, but the right one was always bigger than the left," then added, "I figured, I'm in Hollywood, I'm getting older, I'm going to fix them." Unfortunately, the story doesn't end there since these implants caused serious problems for the "American Pie" actress. Reid admitted that the doctors gave her the wrong size implants and created unappealing bumps on her body. This also isn't the only time plastic surgery went poorly for Reid as she also had liposuction done to remove excess fat from her body. Unfortunately, this led to major physical issues with her stomach which Reid described as, " the most ripply, bulgy thing."