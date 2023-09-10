Breaking Bad: Who Plays Todd?
"Breaking Bad" has the habit of pulling the rug out from under viewers, and there is no better example than Todd Alquist (Jesse Plemons). Introduced in the final season of the AMC crime drama, Todd gives every evil character a run for their money. Even Walter White (Bryan Cranston), who time and time again gaslights those around him and benefits from their pain, has a modicum of empathy. As opposed to the bleeding heart that is Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), Todd is deceptively sadistic. First appearing as an exterminator paid to keep Walt and Jesse's meth lab a secret, Todd rises up the ranks quickly. Despite his innocent facade, Todd proves how heartless he is when his second episode, he kills a young witness without a second thought.
"The first season, I was getting the scripts a few days in advance," Plemons told the Los Angeles Times about his role. "I had a few sentences from [series creator Vince Gilligan] to sort of base the entire character on and had to trust my instincts and hope for the best and try not to mess this show up that everyone was loving so much. ... I had no idea Todd was going to shoot this kid two episodes in!"
As disturbing as Todd is in "Breaking Bad," he was only one of many notable characters Plemons would play. The actor has a long career in critically acclaimed fare that continues to this day.
Jesse Plemons has an impressive career
Jesse Plemons has had a prolific career in film and television for the past two decades. Bouncing around episodic television in shows like "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and "Grey's Anatomy," the actor got his big break when he was cast as Landry Clarke in "Friday Night Lights." The NBC series follows the trials and tribulations of a small-town football team in Dillon, Texas, and is known for its emotional stakes that don't require extensive football knowledge. Plemons' performance on the show made him a talent to look out for.
The "Breaking Bad" actor continued to find more and more impressive roles after Todd, including the Oscar-nominated film "The Power of the Dog," where he stars alongside his real-life wife, Kirsten Dunst. The Jane Campion-directed period piece uses the Western genre to explore toxic masculinity. Plemons was also cast as Tom White in Martin Scorsese's adaptation of "Killers of the Flower Moon." Once again, this will be another impressive feature in Plemons' filmography as the highly anticipated film is based on a true crime story and the book of the same name. His habit of finding complex characters and even more nuanced subject matter hints that he will continue to enjoy a versatile career for years to come.