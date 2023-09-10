Breaking Bad: Who Plays Todd?

"Breaking Bad" has the habit of pulling the rug out from under viewers, and there is no better example than Todd Alquist (Jesse Plemons). Introduced in the final season of the AMC crime drama, Todd gives every evil character a run for their money. Even Walter White (Bryan Cranston), who time and time again gaslights those around him and benefits from their pain, has a modicum of empathy. As opposed to the bleeding heart that is Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), Todd is deceptively sadistic. First appearing as an exterminator paid to keep Walt and Jesse's meth lab a secret, Todd rises up the ranks quickly. Despite his innocent facade, Todd proves how heartless he is when his second episode, he kills a young witness without a second thought.

"The first season, I was getting the scripts a few days in advance," Plemons told the Los Angeles Times about his role. "I had a few sentences from [series creator Vince Gilligan] to sort of base the entire character on and had to trust my instincts and hope for the best and try not to mess this show up that everyone was loving so much. ... I had no idea Todd was going to shoot this kid two episodes in!"

As disturbing as Todd is in "Breaking Bad," he was only one of many notable characters Plemons would play. The actor has a long career in critically acclaimed fare that continues to this day.