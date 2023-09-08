How I Met Your Mother: How Many Episodes Are There?

After several years on the air, "How I Met Your Mother" had settled into a familiar groove with reliable ratings, but the end of the cast members' contracts loomed in the distance. In 2009, the fivesome signed a contract that extended their commitment to the series through the end of Season 8.

In a 2010 interview with GQ, Jason Segel revealed that although he had three years left on his contract, he was already getting antsy to leave the show. Though he had joined the cast as a relative newcomer, Segel's career exploded during his time on the show, and he was eager to take on new projects.

"It's an amazing place to be. But when you become an actor, part of it, the secret part of it, is that you don't want to work a regular nine-to-five job," Segel said. "And the secret part of a TV show is that it's a nine-to-five job. And eight years is longer than any relationship I've ever been in, it's longer than any school I went to. I think after eight years, I'll feel like I honorably did my commitment. It's funny — it's the greatest problem in the world to have."

Segel's involvement — and the fate of the series — hung in the balance as the contract deadline approached, but at the eleventh hour, Segel decided to stick around for a ninth season. Had the ninth and final season never materialized, co-creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays were prepared to pivot to a Plan B, Season 8 conclusion.