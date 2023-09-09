Dragon Ball: 5 'Filler Forms' That Were Basically Useless

If there's one thing even somebody completely uninitiated into the expansive franchise might still know about "Dragon Ball," it's that characters frequently transform. Goku attaining the ability to become a Super Saiyan for the first time during his lengthy battle against galactic conqueror Frieza, for instance, is arguably one of the most iconic moments in anime history.

Not every "Dragon Ball" transformation is useful, however. While the franchise is continuing to introduce compelling new forms to this day — for example, Piccolo becomes Orange Piccolo in the "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" film, which premiered in late 2022 — characters occasionally find ways to seemingly supplement their strength only to fail and never use that ability in a productive manner again. Either because their user still ends up defeated in battle or due to marking a stop on the way to a more practical upgrade, here are five transformations from throughout "Dragon Ball" history that effectively serve as filler.