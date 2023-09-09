Dragon Ball Z: What Parents Need To Know Before Letting Their Kids Watch

"Dragon Ball Z" is the second animated series in the ongoing "Dragon Ball" franchise. Where the first anime, "Dragon Ball," follows Goku and his friends in their younger years, the second installment sees them as full-grown adults. Due to its enormous popularity, there are several different cuts and dubs of "Z," with each intended for a slightly different age group. In the United States, the strictest age rating for "Z" is TV-14, which means that the series may not be suitable for children younger than 14. Conversely, the least strict age rating for "Z" is TV-F7-FV, which means that the series may not be suitable for children younger than seven years old, and that it also contains notably strong fantasy violence.

According to Common Sense Media, which bases its opinions on the TV-F7-FV edit — the version that played on Cartoon Network's after-school Toonami slot, most parents feel that "Z" may not be suitable for children younger than 10. "Consistent strong themes include good triumphing over evil, putting family first, and working as a team," states the site's breakdown of the series. "Still, there's no shortage of violent scenes; characters get hurt, unconventional weapons are used, and the dialogue includes language about killing, decimating, and destroying. While the show is massively appealing to anime fans, parents need to be aware that the strong violent visuals may frighten some kids."

Because of the different ratings, it's understandable that some parents might be unsure as to what their child should watch. Here's a deeper dive into what parents should know when deciding whether or not "Z" is suitable for their specific entertainment purposes.